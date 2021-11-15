Letter to the editor: Who is really paying for workforce housing?
Dillon
Once again, we see our taxpayer money going to pay for Vail Resorts employee housing. Of the $1.5 million in tax credits for Wintergreen in Keystone, most of that housing will go to Keystone employees. Shouldn’t Vail, as owners of Keystone, be paying 100% of that? It’s time to stop allowing greedy business owners to make these decisions and let the voters decide instead.
