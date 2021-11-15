 Letter to the editor: Who is really paying for workforce housing? | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Who is really paying for workforce housing?

Letters to the Editor

Chuck Savall
Dillon

Once again, we see our taxpayer money going to pay for Vail Resorts employee housing. Of the $1.5 million in tax credits for Wintergreen in Keystone, most of that housing will go to Keystone employees. Shouldn’t Vail, as owners of Keystone, be paying 100% of that? It’s time to stop allowing greedy business owners to make these decisions and let the voters decide instead.

Letters to the Editor
