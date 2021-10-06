Letter to the editor: Who walks their talk in the upcoming election?

When selecting candidates for elective office, I use several criteria: qualifications, passion, time and energy to devote to the task and integrity — that is, do they walk their talk?

As we face the upcoming school board election, four candidates — and school parents — stand out as demonstrating unusual integrity: Kate Hudnut, Chris Guarino, Johanna Kugler and Lisa Webster.

Hudnut, as incumbent chair, has guided the district through a tumultuous year. Long before joining the board, she and her husband, John, devoted time and energy to the pre-collegiate mentoring program for first generation students. Hudnut walks her talk.

Guarino has been project manager for most of the district’s construction projects over the past 12 years, honing his leadership and consensus-building skills. Beyond this, he has served as a volunteer member and chair of the district’s Facilities Committee for seven years. Guarino walks his talk.

Kugler is a renowned specialist in early childhood care and education. She has volunteered for several local boards and statewide committees and, importantly, has been a key member of the Colorado Children’s Campaign It’s About Kids team in Summit County, concerned with early childhood care and education, k-12 education and children’s health. Kugler walks her talk.

Webster has served on several state-level committees dealing with education policy matters. She has volunteered extensively on local school oversight committees. Further, she has experience as an Air Force pilot trainer, a culinary artist and a noted musician. She brings these passions and sensitivities to the work of the school board. Webster walks her talk.

Hudnut, Guarino, Kugler and Webster all come to us with extraordinary qualifications. They have demonstrated their commitment of passion, energy and time to do the job well. They all have extensive volunteer resumes. They walk their talk and deserve our support and vote.