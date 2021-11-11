Letter to the editor: Why are some people so careless with their recycling?

I just returned from the Silverthorne recycling center, where I discovered that some uncaring moron tossed pizza boxes, Styrofoam, dirty No. 5 plastic cartons and huge bundles of plastic wrap into the No. 2 plastics bin. While I was able to fish out some of it, I couldn’t reach the plastic wrap.

Why would you do this? All of the bins are plainly labeled. The locals are trying to do the right thing by sorting and properly disposing recyclables. Please don’t contaminate otherwise viable recycling. If you can’t figure out how to sort things, just put them in the trash.

And by the way, I’m going to be watching to see if I can catch you doing it again, and I hope others will as well. Perhaps a creative and enterprising member of the District Attorney’s office will figure out a way to charge you and make you pay. Maybe vandalism? Maybe a violation of an applicable city ordinance?

Also, please don’t throw plastic bags of recycling in the bins. The plastic bags also are a source of contamination.