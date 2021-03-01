Letter to the editor: Why are Summit County kids left out in the cold before school starts?

On Monday, March 1, the temperature was minus 12 out with a windchill of minus 23, and the Summit High School students are forced to stand out in the cold for 14 minutes from 7:20 a.m. until 7:34 a.m. when they finally make it inside. This has been going on since school started in August and again in January. The shortest time the kids have been outside has been 10 minutes, and the longest was 22 minutes. Do the teachers have to wait outside before going into school? I guess not!

In January, it took numerous phone calls over two weeks to finally speak with the principal, and he was not aware of kids waiting in the cold. After monitoring this for another two weeks, the reply I got was that it is a Summit School District transportation and a high school issue due to COVID-19 and drop-off times. I even emailed our new Superintendent Marion Smith Jr., but I guess he is too busy or just does not care to even reply.

The kids are dressed for in-class school at 68 degrees and not for arctic expeditions at minus 23. They do not have lockers to store subzero clothing in, and carrying another backpack around all day is not an option.

Any other parents faced with this or have a concern about their kids standing outside in the cold?

I would like to see kids get off the school bus and go directly into school without waiting outside.