Letter to the editor: Why are we delaying the vaccine for essential workers?

In regard to the article in the Summit Daily on Jan. 8, reporting that second-home owners 70 and older will be allowed to be vaccinated as long as they meet the length of residency requirements, it is an acceptable idea. However, what I am totally against is the second part of the article that states the county will pause all vaccinations after the 70-plus population is vaccinated and that essential workers will probably not be vaccinated until March, once the rest of the state catches up to us.

That is a slap in the face to the essential workers who live here full time and have been working since the beginning of the COVID-19 virus back in March, putting their lives at risk on a daily basis — grocery store, liquor store, drug store, home improvement store, public transportation employees, etc. We have all been looking forward to the day when we can get vaccinated so that we may continue to do our jobs without fear of getting COVID-19 or bringing it home to our families and loved ones.

Summit County is a tourist destination with people coming from all over the world to visit us and possibly bring the virus to us. Why do we have to wait for the the rest of the state to catch up with us? Please, vaccinate our essential employees as soon as possible, and then continue on with the rest of the full-time Summit County residents.