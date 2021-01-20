Letter to the editor: Why are we not vaccinating 65-plus as CDC recommends?

Ever since COVID-19 has become an pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued very sound guidelines for our safety. Unfortunately, most of our governors think they are smarter than the experts at the CDC and have either rejected or modified these guidelines. Unfortunately, for all of us who are between the ages of 65-69, we are being deprived of being able to be vaccinated at this time. The guidelines clearly state that those ages 65 and older should be vaccinated now. Colorado’s governor, who thinks he is smarter than the folks at CDC, changed the guidelines so that seniors who are older than 70 are included in the current phase. Those of us who are 65-69 will be a part of the next phase. This modification will likely push our ability to get vaccinated to Quarters 2 or 3, which will result in more illnesses and deaths for this age group than what abiding the CDC guidelines would result in. I urge everyone in the 65-69 age group to let Gov. Jared Polis know how you feel about modifying the CDC guidelines and excluding us from the current phase.