Letter to the editor: Why are we shutting businesses while strangers use Tinder?

Ban Tinder, not Parler. Bankrupt the Seeking Arrangements, not restaurateurs and gym owners.

Why in the name of goodness are we decrying restaurants and bars, the civilization-old gathering and eating spot for the masses, and shutting down their operations when there’s a million among us partaking in an economy, itself as old as time, that’s lurking in the dim digital darkness.

No one blinks an eye at what he does not see.

Search “Seeking Arrangements” if you know not of what I write. Maybe the restaurants should add a tad more of this human-flavored sugar to their restaurant’s menu.

Honestly, if Seeking Arrangements, Tinder and the like can be open to profit from strangers, then why can’t the restaurants and gyms go ahead and open up their normal, clean, health-inspected, fully cooked or sanitarily raw, business dealings, too?

Not to mention, the restaurant industry is the nation’s top nongovernmental employer.

Actually, that’s worth mentioning again: Restaurants and bars are the No. 1 providers of jobs and livelihoods for all Americans.

Wake up again, woke America. You’re being put to sleep.