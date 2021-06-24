Letter to the editor: Why does repeated car theft suspect keep getting released?
Silverthorne
An article from Vail Daily reports that auto theft suspect Ulices Venzor “has been booked and released multiple times in recent months for crimes related to car thefts” and that when troopers encountered him June 14, “he was already out on bond for at least six different motor vehicle theft related charges.”
It’s a no-brainer that he’s a risk to public safety, so we need to know who is repeatedly releasing him. Is it the various district attorneys or judges? Please tell us their names so we can vote them out of office or have them removed from the bench. Obviously, they have little respect for victims and the risk to the public. With a repeat offender like Venzor, there will be injury or even death to a victim sooner or later.
