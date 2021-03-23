Letter to the editor: Why does the Summit Daily print Kim McGahey?
Elizabeth Ricci
Frisco
Two questions for Kim McGahey and one for the editor:
As a faithful Summit Daily News reader, I’ve read a number of McGahey’s columns. What the heck is he talking about, and I wonder how people felt when he showed up?
To the editor, why do you print his stuff? All predictable rants with no concrete solutions offered.
