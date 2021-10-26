Letter to the editor: Why I voted for 4 For the Kids for school board
Breckenridge
Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
For five straight years, the quality of education at Summit School District has been dramatically falling. If we don’t elect new leadership, we will get more of the same poor results. That’s why I voted for the 4 For the Kids group of candidates. It offers new leadership based on commonsense solutions. Vote for them.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.