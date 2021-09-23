Letter to the editor: Why is Breckenridge advancing a huge development while capping rentals?

So now the town of Breckenridge Planning Commission has given the go-ahead and accolades to the Breckenridge Grand Vacations development on the Gold Rush and North Gondola lots.

Does anyone see something wrong here? The town is hell-bent on reducing and capping short-term rentals, yet it is likely to approve a huge new development of (perhaps) timeshare units.

How in the world can it justify these two things? On the one hand, the Breckenridge Town Council is telling us we must reduce the number of rental units in Breckenridge because it is killing the “soul” of Breckenridge, on the other hand, the Planning Commission is approving a massive new development that will bring many, many more people and vehicles to Breckenridge.

This just doesn’t add up.