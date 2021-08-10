Letter to the editor: Why is Gap Project road work in Frisco taking so long?

I have the unfortunate task of traveling each day through the intersection of Summit Boulevard and East Main Street in Frisco. The delays are an inconvenience, but I can understand that road construction takes time. I don’t know when this job started; however, we arrived in Frisco on July 1 and the intersection was already torn up. We are now in August and the intersection is still torn up. What is causing the delay in completing this project? On July 26, we went through the intersection at 9 a.m., and there was one person walking around the construction site. We again went through the intersection at 11:30 a.m. and no one was working.

For me, it is only an inconvenience. What about the businesses at the end of Main Street? I hope they are able to stay in business long enough to see this project completed.