Letter to the editor: Why is the new road surface quality so bad in Frisco?

I really do understand that Summit County weather with frequent freeze-thaw conditions increases pothole formation in aging streets. We have plenty of them in Breckenridge! Likewise, I have no knowledge about the specifics of road construction. I do have some commonsense observations and would love to hear from someone more knowledgeable than I.

Leaving Frisco south toward Breckenridge, there is a sign that warns motorists of “road damage ahead” near one of the roundabouts. The highway surface is literally disintegrating at this area, which is barely six months old. A little further south, the road from Frisco to Summit High School is in great condition and is about five to six years old.

Why this difference in quality? What is the problem in Frisco with this brand new highway? Poor design, poor site preparation, poor quality of asphalt or faulty construction? I respectfully request that future construction projects might be awarded to a different construction firm. The lowest bidder is not necessarily of the highest quality as evidenced here. Would the Frisco mayor or Town Council care to respond?