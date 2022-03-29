Letter to the editor: Why is there so much Vail Resorts bashing out West?

I’m perplexed by all the Vail Resorts bashing I see on trips out West.

A letter from Tony Scalise on March 7 attacked a prior letter writer for defending Vail Resorts. Scalise used a random financial number to lambaste a “multibillion-dollar Wall Street corporation” when Vail (NYSE: MTN) also reported operating income and pre-tax income levels that were down significantly from pre-COVID-19 levels.

He also insinuated that Vail has been “unable to attract and retain talent to operate its resorts.” I’ve been to several of them during some of the busiest times of the current ski season and seen what I thought was a great job being done, with all lifts running and almost all runs open at Keystone, Breckenridge and Vail. Sure, some food and beverage services are starting to wind down toward the end of the resorts’ seasons, but many U.S. ski areas depend on seasonal workers from other countries who are here on four-month work visas, generally from mid-November to mid-March, then return home.

The areas are also now hiring for their summer seasons, and next winter as well, contributing to my suspicion about the large number of job openings. Wages and employee housing are legitimate issues that are currently being addressed by Vail per its recent announcements, but “oppressive” vaccine mandates? What could possibly be wrong with requiring employees who come into contact with dozens, hundreds or even thousands of resort guests per day to be vaccinated against a deadly, infectious disease?