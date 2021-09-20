Letter to the editor: Will Grand Vacations development be exempt from cap?

Some home and condo owners are about to lose money because their real estate values will decrease. A new buyer will not be able to obtain a short-term rental license, making the property less valuable.

This leads me to ask the question: Where is the outcry about Breckenridge Grand Vacations planning to build a new 100-plus unit complex in the Gold lot? I’m guessing there will be substantial new congestion in the gondola and Park Avenue area. Of course, it will be exempt from the short-term rental restrictions. Talk about picking winners and losers!