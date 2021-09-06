Letter to the editor: Will officials consider rental owners and their dreams?

One of the greatest moments in life is when one can purchase real estate. This type of personal achievement takes many years for most. For our family, it required over 30 years of professional dedication to achieve a dream of owning a property in Breckenridge. With that in mind, the thought of having property rights diminished in any way by public policy is very disappointing.

Our ability to enjoy ourselves and share this property with others on a short-term basis with the management of Summit Mountain Rentals was critical to us being able to purchase. If this proposed policy was in place at the time we purchased, we would have likely been unable to achieve such a dream. When you consider this matter, we hope you also consider those who dream such a dream and the door it closes on these dreams.

Are there not other solutions being discussed that would not cause property ownership rights to be diminished? Have the effects of such policy been closely studied over time from other areas that have adopted such policy? If this is adopted as policy, what might we look back on as the unintended consequences? Who would be impacted by these consequences? Who will be held to account as the impact unfolds?

Ultimately, our deepest hope is that all options are considered and that you also choose to allow the natural forces of markets and public voluntary response to operate in this space. Don’t we all want the same thing: A vibrant community that we can enjoy on a full-time, part-time or a short-term basis?

Please have the vision needed to see beyond the short-term conversations underway that in due time will likely pass. Please take the time to understand deeply and include the rights of responsible property owners.