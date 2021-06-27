Letter to the editor: With no housing, there will be few people to wait on customers

Once again, Kim McGahey’s column has made my jaw drop. He claims the county is not overrun by homeless workers. Does he realize how many people are sleeping in their cars? Does he have any idea how many workers are living in tents in the woods? They cannot afford housing on their skimpy wages when renting a room in someone’s home costs $1,000-plus per month.

Homeowners are leaving in droves because they can make a lot of money selling their homes as part-time residences and short-term rentals. Others are leaving because their employer doesn’t offer health insurance. Workers are leaving the area — often ones who have lived here for many years — because they can no longer afford it. McGahey believes these people weren’t prepared or tried to live beyond their means. Not so. Most are very frugal, and they are needed and valuable workers in the county.

To suggest satellite areas of employee housing with buses to transport workers to the county is insulting. If they can work in the county and serve our needs, they ought to be able to live here. too. Talk about treating our workers as second-class citizens.

Get your head out from under a rock, McGahey, and really see the reality of the workers here. Soon there will be far too few people to wait on customers, to clean your hot tub, to mow your lawn or to clean your condo between renters. When tourists and second-home owners have to do all these things for themselves, we will see how eager they are to come to the mountains.

The joke is that people who live here either have three homes or three jobs. There is far too much validity in that joke to make it funny.