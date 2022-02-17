Letter to the editor: Without tourism, none of us would be here

How did we get to this time and space where everyone in our community is blaming their self-appointed woes on the vacation rental industry and tourism?

Have we forgotten what Summit County has been built on? That the tremendous success of many small business owners here is derived from tourism?

Our community has experienced some wild rides when it comes to the economy, and in extreme cases of downturns, we often look to tourism to help us turn the corner back into success.

As recently as 2010, a lodging tax was implemented in Breckenridge to go toward marketing. Those dollars converted the chamber into the Breckenridge Tourism Office, which was tasked with bringing more visitors to our community through marketing and events. The goal was to be able to weather those downturns in the future without having such a detrimental effect on our economy. It did its job exceptionally well. Those events became extremely successful and did what they set out to do: bridge a gap in our economy that allowed locals to continue to thrive during previously slow times and weather the bad times.

But now, we’re being asked to dial it back a notch or 10, to tone down the events schedule, to bring back shoulder seasons, to have fewer tourists.

That’s all in the same breath as saying we need more workers, more workforce housing and fewer vacation rentals.

Without tourism, none of us would be here. Let’s try and keep that in mind when we’re sitting in traffic or almost getting hit at a roundabout. We need to appreciate what we have built in this county. It may not last forever.