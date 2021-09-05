Letter to the editor: Women should take legal action against Texas
Bill Hyde
Frisco
I think all women involuntarily bearing children as a result of the Texas forced-breeding law should sue the state of Texas for child support to include the costs of raising the child, a salary for caregivers, medical expenses and all educational expenses through college, including room, board, textbooks and any additional education like medical school.
Letters to the Editor