Letter to the editor: Worker safety needs to be improved at COVID-19 testing site

I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to the workers who provide the free COVID-19 testing in the Silverthorne Recreation Center overflow parking lot. They provide an opportunity for community members to feel supported and protected. The testing workers are always polite, professional and efficient. It is a wonderful service being provided to our community.

That being said, these workers are put in peril regularly while doing their jobs. They have to deal with vehicles that drive into their testing lane from the wrong direction. These inconsiderate truck and shuttle service drivers endanger the workers and people waiting to be tested as well as disrupt the testing services. They do not acknowledge nor follow the cones and signage which make the correct direction more than apparent.

I for one do not find this situation at all acceptable. Why are these vehicles not using the demolished outlets’ parking on the opposite side of Rainbow Drive? There is plenty of room there, and the drivers would not be endangering our citizens and testing workers.

Silverthorne, let’s take action to correct this unacceptable situation!