Letter to the editor: Workforce housing project unit size should be reevaluated

After attending the Dillon open house on the proposed workforce housing project, I see a lot to like and obstacles that are challenging. The intersection with Evergreen Road, sewer taps, adequate parking and the prices of the units will all require creativity.

My only objection to the project’s first draft is the size of the units. They are too large. Keeping the unit size smaller will keep the costs down. I am also against building three-bedroom units. We really need one- and two-bedroom units more.