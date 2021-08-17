Letter to the editor: Workforce housing project unit size should be reevaluated
Dillon
After attending the Dillon open house on the proposed workforce housing project, I see a lot to like and obstacles that are challenging. The intersection with Evergreen Road, sewer taps, adequate parking and the prices of the units will all require creativity.
My only objection to the project’s first draft is the size of the units. They are too large. Keeping the unit size smaller will keep the costs down. I am also against building three-bedroom units. We really need one- and two-bedroom units more.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.