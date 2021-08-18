Letter to the editor: Workforce housing solutions need a countywide approach

Letter writer Melinda Arnott of Frisco made several good points regarding our housing problem. I feel it is important to share what I’ve learned in conversations with the Summit Board of County Commissioners and the Summit Combined Housing Authority.

After eliminating steep-slope parcels, wetlands and undevelopable parcels, county government has only 14 parcels that can potentially be developed for workforce housing. Other jurisdictions have other opportunities.

The county budget for development of workforce housing is limited.

Chokepoints on some proposed housing, such as Lake Hill, have prevented the projects from moving forward.

Water and sewer requirements for developments are a consideration. Some jurisdictions are bumping up against limits, such as Dillon’s County Road 51 project. Other jurisdictions may need to share some capacity to make this happen.

More rental apartments, such as Huron Landing, need to be constructed. They serve as a stepping stone for families to become permanent residents.

Low-hanging fruit exists in the form of adding lock-offs to existing buildings, attic space above commercial properties and modular housing. These solutions would require modification of existing zoning and rules in some cases.

Robust incentives are needed to stimulate public-private partnerships to build employee housing in the form of some type of tax credit or housing enterprise fund.

While short-term rentals have exacerbated the problem, they didn’t create it alone. I don’t believe any single entity can build us out of this mess. It’s been smoldering for decades, and COVID-19 lit the fuse.

It will take a combined effort by all local, state and federal government agencies and commercial businesses working together to address it. I urge you to attend local government public meetings, and let your voice be heard.