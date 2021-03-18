Letter to the editor: Write your senator to save our old Colorado license plates

Drivers with ZL, ZR, WNZ through WPC and any license plate with white text on green mountains may want to oppose Senate Bill 21-69. This bill will require you to give up your long-held license plates.

Colorado license plates exhibit pride of place. Our license plates identify our county of residence and how long we’ve lived here, whether 40 years or four months.

Legislators plan to make a few more bucks off motorists by making us pay extra for license plates we already have — license plates that have been on our vehicles for decades, in some cases.

Law enforcement claims that the old plates are fading and peeling. Rather than punish everyone with old license plates by taking them away, Colorado State Patrol can ticket those with unreadable license plates, as they have the power to do now.

If legislators want to bring back the traditional green mountains with white type, they can do it without making those of us who have cherished our license plates pay extra.

Please write Sen. Bob Rankin at bob.rankin.senate@state.co.us and let him know you oppose Senate Bill 21-69.