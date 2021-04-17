Letter to the editor: Xcel should consider a plan that protects consumers from costs

Xcel Energy’s work on the transition to a lower carbon intensive economy through its direct influence over the power grid is powerful, though most all recognize that it will exact a short- and medium-term cost to close the coal plants and to transition to renewable sourced energy. The long-term benefits to our state’s health are magnificent and monetarily definable.

Xcel should reconsider its decision to lay off the costs exclusively to consumers who in many cases have low income but depend on the ethical and profitable stewardship of our most life-dependent resources. A plan that includes shareholders and debt holders would not likely cause a credit downgrade or cause a real disruption in operations or the ability to function in the capital markets.