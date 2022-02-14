Letter to the editor: Yet another dire climate prediction bites the dust

Wait! What? We were supposed to be breaking our skis and snowboards on rocks while we fried in the desert. Dang! Yet another dire, doom-and-gloom climate prediction bites the dust — or snow as it is here.

Many thanks to Summit Daily News for publishing the current snow-water equivalent, showing all drainage areas throughout Colorado at or above normal, save for the San Luis Valley’s Rio Grande drainage, which itself is rapidly catching up.

Compared to just two years ago, what happened? Ah, the jet stream shifted yet again, bringing much-needed moisture to the fabulous foliage in the meadows of our majestic mountains, to 106% of normal here in Summit.

Funny, we aren’t hearing much from the eco-alarmist hotties at Save Our Snow or Protect Our Winters. Their deafening silence is exploding my tinnitus. Apparently they have stopped pushing pigs through the car wash — er — hogwash.