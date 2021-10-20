Letter to the editor: You can no longer trust officials, press or Google

We need to learn to properly vet sources and get the real story behind the propaganda. The days of trusting the officials and the press are gone.

If you rely on Google, you’re not getting all the information. Google has censorship algorithms that block anything that does not align with the accepted narrative. It’s search results are cherry-picked and littered with so called fact-check articles that are funded by the very same institutions being fact checked. If that doesn’t scream conflict of interest, I don’t know what does. I’ve done several experiments using Google versus Duck Duck Go and was amazed to find out how Google is eliminating pertinent sites and articles from its results page.

Try it yourself, type in the name of this article into both search engines and see what happens: “Physician to FDA, CDC: In 20 Years of Practicing Medicine, ‘I’ve Never Witnessed So Many Vaccine-Related Injuries.’”

This is modern day book burning.

Shouldn’t you be allowed to see and judge this article for yourself without these fascist gatekeepers? The sad truth is that we can no longer depend on this Orwellian site. We can no longer depend on traditional news sources, either. Many have lost the ambition to investigate and seem content to parrot.

In the current climate of group-think and social conditioning, there is a nefarious effort to cripple independent thought and undermine your innate intelligence. You have to dig for the truth. You cannot just trust arguments from authority because authority lies, experts are fallible and conflicts of interest abound.

Investigative journalism is instrumental in undoing this stranglehold on information. We all have the right to discern and the responsibility to question what we’re being told. It’s time to stop applauding our own indoctrination and restore intellectual integrity.