Letter to the editor: Youth voices missing from Summit Daily opinion pages
Dillon
It’s Tuesday, and we are faced with another underwhelming opinion piece about the good old times and how all of this is being destroyed by the usual suspects. While the current weekly political opinion pieces do generate letters, they are almost all polarized to one or the other extremes of the political spectrum. I think that once a month would be sufficient for the political columns, but now, the Summit Daily News wants to add even more voices from the political right and left and also two moderates. (Good luck with that!)
Instead of all these politically oriented voices, let’s hear more from our young people! These could be shorter columns addressing a variety of issues important to our Summit County high school and middle school students. Topics could be generated through social studies, sports, science, journalism and writing classes and stimulated by local or national events. I have read a number of very thoughtful letters from teens published previously in the Summit Daily, and their contributions would add greatly to the scope of opinions voiced within our community.
