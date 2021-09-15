Letters to the editor: Locals are the soul of our Summit County community

The Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers is working directly with local officials to balance the need for long-term housing for locals and the need for short-term rentals for the visitors that drive our local economy. Here’s an overview of the other key topics the alliance is advocating for in the interest of our community:

Higher, livable wages: We are working with officials to narrow the wage gap. By increasing wages throughout the county in all industries, we’ll help locals enjoy the lifestyle they moved here to enjoy.

Strategic short-term rental caps: Some areas in Breckenridge were designed for short-term rentals, and other areas are better suited to be local neighborhoods. The alliance recently presented recommendations to Breckenridge Town Council, including a “tourism core,” which would include properties downtown and ski-in/ski-out properties. Outside of the core, we recommended reducing short-term rentals to preserve neighborhood character.

Increase affordable workforce housing: Through the proposed Workforce Welcome program, we are advocating for affordable housing options for locals. This program encourages further development of vacant land while also providing special incentives for homeowners to offer their properties as long-term rentals, suggested rental rates based on local income levels and more.

Maintain a healthy balance between tourism and community: We all want to be able to get out on a powder day or hike in the summer without the crowd. But achieving the ideal balance between tourism and our community is going to take a lot more than restricting vacation rentals. We must address wages and more housing options while recognizing the value of our tourism industry.

It is the goal of Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers that we all work together to find this balance.