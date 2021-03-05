Looking for the anonymous person who saved my life
Allenton, Wisconsin
I would like to thank the anonymous person who saved my life. On the evening of Jan. 28, I had just bought a chocolate-banana crepe from a food truck in Breckenridge. While I was walking away, I collapsed. The person I want to thank performed CPR on me, nonstop for five minutes. This person must have been a pro because they kept me alive and even broke my sternum. No fooling around. Then the ambulance EMTs arrived and continued to work on me. I was finally revived after a total of 20 minutes and two defibrillations.
When it came time for taking down names, my hero quietly slipped into the background, or maybe his name slipped through the cracks.
I later had triple bypass surgery at St. Anthony in Lakewood. I am now recuperating at home in Milwaukee.
To the anonymous person, however you want to handle this, I would like to say, “thank you.” So I will begin by saying it here and now: thank you. And then, if I can say it on a more personal level, please contact me at 262-888-2599 or rick@bestchoicehousebuyers.com.
God bless you.
