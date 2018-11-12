Summit Daily letter: Support for fire districts is appreciated

The board and staff of the Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District sincerely thanks the voting public of our fire district for your outstanding support resulting in the solid passage of Ballot Measure 6D. The passage of this financial stabilization measure allows our agency to continue its delivery of top quality and efficient all hazards emergency response and prevention services to our district today and into the future.

Of primary importance to our district residents and guests is our ability to continue to deliver that high level of emergency response but also our prevention services like the work of our wildfire mitigation team. Our wildland team spent hundreds of hours this season on residential mitigation inspections and HOA and community wildfire preparedness presentations.

With the passage of 6D we are able to continue to offer these services free to our residents as well as continue to look for new partnerships with the U.S. Forest Service and our other local partners for even more opportunities to better prepare our area for wildfire. Our district, because of its status as an accredited agency, has and continues to utilize strong financial management and detailed realistic future planning, which has allowed our district to grow as needed to serve the expanding district needs without increasing the tax burden to our property owners.

Your strong positive vote of support for 6D is an outstanding vote of confidence for the men and women of the RW&BFPD who give their all each and every day in serving the needs of our public and guests in our district. We always encourage public comment for ways we can improve our delivery of emergency and prevention services for you and your family.

Jim Keating

Chief

Red, White & Blue Fire Protection District