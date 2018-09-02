Letters: Theater’s loss a community tragedy

A community 'tragedy'

In our little corner of theatrical nowhere, we have been blessed with two high quality community theaters, Lake Dillon and Backstage. Both have presented Broadway quality performances such as Other Desert Cities, The Velocity of Autumn, Chicago and most recently Annie.

The announcement of Chris Willard's resignation as artistic director of the Backstage Theatre after 13 epic seasons of growth leaves us with great sadness. However, it wasn't unexpected. As is his style, he departs with class after another fine season.

Over the years as volunteers and season supporters, we have gotten to know Chris. He personifies passion for his work, a strong sense of personal values and dedication to bringing quality theater to our community. The community is most certainly poorer for his loss.

Backstage Theatre probably faces the greatest challenge in its 31 year history. It will require commitment from all of us who love it to survive this traumatic year. From two loyal supporters we wish Chris and the Theatre, Godspeed.

Chris & Shari Dorton

Silverthorne

Military comments not befitting of elected official

Although there have been many reasons given for Trump's diminishing popularity, there is one specific comment he made that I feel should preclude any American from holding any political office in the United States. This comment, made in 2015, was "John McCain's a War Hero only because he was captured. I like people who weren't captured."

I, like many others, have friends and relatives both living and dead, who served in the armed forces. Among them, are those who served in combat while in the Marines, Army and the Navy.

In tribute to them and the what they did for our country, I feel that any military leader, including our commander in chief, who would make such a statement concerning our prisoners of war should be charged with treason. I can't imagine any of our great military leaders, let alone any American veteran, who would support any leader making such a statement.

Terry Schoonover

Breckenridge