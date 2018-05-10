Letters to the Editor: Affordable housing versus parking

Affordable housing versus parking

The comments I am making are based on the information I have so far and I assume it's accurate, if not let me know. We know parking is a major issue in the town of Breckenridge and nobody is happy about it or the way the town is addressing the matter either. There are many opinions as to what the best way is to solve the parking problem but the town has their own ideas as to how to do that. My question is I understand the "free Skier Parking Lot" on Airport Road is now being developed into more "Affordable Housing" based on the foundation construction that is already under way. If this is true that means the "Free Skier Parking" with the RED route shuttle is history. I travel from where I live on Tiger Road to and from the town continuously and can see how often the FREE LOTS are filled to capacity during busy weekends and holiday periods because the gondola lots are already full to the max and therefore the free lots are the last option and fill up to maximum capacity also. Knowing that the town has delayed the "Ill Advised" construction of the municipal parking garage at the "F" lot area for at least a year and knowing that construction will take a couple years more at least once started, my question is where will all those people who parked at the Airport FREE LOTS park now? I use the FREE LOTS myself and if that is not available I have no idea where I can park otherwise to go skiing for a day.

Tom Clancy

Breckenridge

Helping public lands helps business too

As the proud founder of Ullr Provides, a creative media production company encouraging people to explore public lands, we understand the various benefits associated from public lands and the need to lend our voice towards protecting them. This is why I was pleased to read Frank Lilly's opinion-editorial about the Continental Divide Recreation, Wilderness and Camp Hale Legacy Act. I too would like to thank Senator Bennet and Congressman Polis for sponsoring this legislation, and encourage Senator Gardner to join them as a co-sponsor. One would be hard pressed to find a better example than the proposed Camp Hale National Historic Landscape to make the case for why protecting public lands is good for business. This designation will honor the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division and those who returned from World War II and began to lay the foundations of the modern ski industry. At a time when our mountain towns were left flailing by economic downturn, these veterans returned home to open over 62 ski resorts such as Aspen and Vail. Today, the ski industry provides nearly $5 billion in economic impact and fosters growth in small, local businesses such as mine. Not to be forgotten is the understanding that with growth comes greater pressure to develop our remaining wild landscapes, despite the fact that these very places have been the key catalyst to this growth. Bolstering protection for our public lands is good for our bottom line, but also a great legacy to leave for future generations. For this reason, I'm proud to be a member of the Colorado Outdoor Business Alliance and highlight my business's support for the Continental Divide Recreation, Wilderness, and Camp Hale Legacy Act. If you share these views, I would encourage you to call and thank Senator Bennet and Congressman Polis for championing this bill, and encourage Senator Gardner to co-sponsor this legislation.

Recommended Stories For You

Fred Winter

Denver