Letters to the Editor: Biden should support the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act

Along with Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, Rep. Joe Neguse and Gov. Jared Polis, I urge President Joe Biden to designate Camp Hale and the Continental Divide, including the Tenmile Range, as the Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument. As the daughter of a veteran, I appreciate the historical significance of the Camp Hale training ground for the 10th Mountain Division ski troops that should be preserved.

And, as a Summit County resident living in the shadow of the Tenmile Range, I understand the need to protect and sustain this source of water for the western United States; breeding ground for mountain wildlife and wildflowers; and playground for skiers, snowboarders, hikers, and mountain bikers who need these mountains to refresh and renew their bodies and spirits.

Creating this national monument is part of a plan to enact all the provisions of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, which would increase protections for 400,000 acres of some of our state’s most treasured public lands, including the Thompson Divide, Camp Hale and the Continental Divide, Curecanti National Recreation Area, and the San Juan Mountains.

Despite strong local support for this legislation, the bill has stalled in Congress. Creating the Camp Hale – Continental Divide National Monument will be the first step to release that deadlock and build momentum to finish the job.

Join me in sending a message to President Biden today by going to COREAct.org and clicking on the red “Take Action” button!