Letters to the editor: Let’s try not to demonize individuals

Opinion Opinion | March 15, 2020

Mike Dugan
Dillon

I, too, am interested in “the constitutionally mandated U.S. census” as well as the constitutionally mandated right to keep and bear arms. And I care equally about born and unborn children. That’s why I remind Susan Knopf, “Let’s try not to demonize individuals.” An untrained teenager may be a potential threat; an aborted “unborn child” is a potential threat fulfilled — an abomination and a demonization, indeed.

