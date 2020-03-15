Letters to the editor: Let’s try not to demonize individuals
Mike Dugan
Dillon
Dillon
I, too, am interested in “the constitutionally mandated U.S. census” as well as the constitutionally mandated right to keep and bear arms. And I care equally about born and unborn children. That’s why I remind Susan Knopf, “Let’s try not to demonize individuals.” An untrained teenager may be a potential threat; an aborted “unborn child” is a potential threat fulfilled — an abomination and a demonization, indeed.
Letters to the Editor