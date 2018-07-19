Letters to the editor: No ordinary day on the bike trail

No ordinary day

It started out as an ordinary bicycle ride on the rec path in Frisco just enjoying Lake Dillon, the wildflowers and just the extraordinary day in beautiful Colorado. I rode my usual route, one I've ridden multiple times, and suddenly upon my turn to return to the condo, I fell. It seemed to happen in slow motion, but I knew right away I had been seriously injured. I laid there on the trail until a rider stopped to render aid. She stayed with me, removing my bike to the side and contacted my husband. Another rider stopped and contacted an ambulance. The ambulance came and EMT's carefully scooped me off the trail and carried me to the awaiting ambulance.

Arriving at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center quickly and professionally, all staff seemed to seamlessly work together with teamwork precision to diagnose and treat my injury. I found out that surgery would be required to repair my broken femur. Without hesitation, my husband and I agreed with the procedure. The next thing I remember is that a team of doctors and nurses were preparing me for surgery. Upon waking from the surgery, I was in a hospital room with nurses monitoring my condition.

Right away, I knew this was a special healing hospital like no other I've ever been in. The staff, from administrative, doctors, specialists, nurses, nutritionists, food service, therapists, aides, support personnel, custodial to spiritual counselors, were incredible. They were knowledgeable and all worked with such professionalism.

What I noted right away was their passion for helping people not just physically but also emotionally and mentally. I would say that Frisco and the surrounding communities are very fortunate to have these medical resources and personnel.

I realized that God placed me in the right place to deal with my situation. I want to thank the community of St. Anthony's and all involved who helped my husband and I deal with such a difficult time in our lives. You all have helped me on a road to recovery that began the moment I passed through your doors.

Sincerely, with my greatest respect for all you do,

Robin Baum

Denton, Texas