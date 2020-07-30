Letters to the editor: Please don’t put others at risk by not wearing a mask
Patricia D. Tubbs, Villa Rica, Georgia
We have been coming to Summit County for 15 years drawn by its beauty and warm hospitality. We were relieved and impressed that Summit County mandated social distancing and masks during this COVID-19 crisis.
In recent days, however, we have encountered many people who have chosen to disregard these mandates thus putting their fellow men at risk. We are all in this crises together. Simply stated: Please wear a mask!
