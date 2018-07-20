Letters to the editor: Residents sound off on executive director’s resignation from theater

Resist the madness

Seriously. The Breck Backstage Theatre executive director should resign only after Mr. Trump does. The few folks in Summit who can't take a political joke are as thin-skinned as POTUS , and they are the party-before-country types anyway. We now live in a world where up is down, dictators are pals, and a failed and unethical businessman (sorry, human) now gets to apply his lousy techniques to our government. Kudos to the creative artists who inspire us to resist this madness. Perhaps it is the theatre board members who should resign.

Donna J Every

Dillon

One-sided satire isn't funny

Your recent article on the resignation of the executive director of the Breckenridge Backstage Theater caught my eye. I was sad she felt the need to resign after sending an apology letter about the offensive skit on Trump. But as a person who loves theatre and also has conservative values, I'm not surprised in the least that BBT thinks it's "edgy" and funny to make fun of Trump. I've been around long enough to know that anything conservative is fair game as fodder for "satire." I never seem to see it on the other side. When did BBT do a skit making fun of Obama? He was around for eight years so I'm sure there was plenty of material. But, alas, it's just not "edgy" to make fun of people on the left.

Here's some news: a joke isn't funny anymore when it's been done thousands of times. You know what would be hilarious? To see entertainers make fun of the hysteria of theatre people over the election of a president they don't agree with! Now THAT would be "edgy."

Amanda Morin

Blue River

There's more to Ted

The article by Russell Contreras on 7/20 was spot on about The Kid, No. 9 for the Boston Red Sox. If there are any Ted Williams fans in the Red Sox Nation they must read Ben Bradlee's book Contreras referenced. What is left out in Contreras article is the most incredible work No. 9 did for the Jimmy Fund and the amount of money he gave to underprivileged people for health and social reasons.

Williams defined the word "jerk" by either the unfriendly press and the fans of Boston. But he was loved by fans and press who showed respect for his great swing and eye coordination. He was a champion for integration in the big leagues and befriended the players of dark skin against the Red Sox owner's philosophy.

His accomplishments off the diamond are huge with no fanfare and in totally an anonymous requirement.

Having lived in the post-WWII era in Boston proper and attended many Sox games from 1950-1970 I saw No. 9 at his best and worst. Every kid who loved baseball admired Williams. Sad that his public persona did not outweigh his many quiet contributions to cancer and kids. So sad. Read the book. Incredible.

Jay Weinstein

Dillon