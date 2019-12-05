Letter to the editor: We need more recycling bins across Summit County

When I voted for 1A, I thought some of the money was to be used to reopen the recycling area in Silverthorne near the post office. With it still closed, I have had to drive to Dillon, where the bins are often too full to take more, or to Frisco, which is not convenient.

With all the money that will be collected from 25 cents per bag, especially from stores like Walmart or Safeway, we ought to earmark those funds to reopen the recycling bins in Silverthorne.