Letter to the editor: A response to Milmoe, McCarthy, Morin and others of their ilk
Silverthorne
Ms. Morin… accosted, accosted!! Just shop at the “Masks: Not for us “ establishments!
Dr. Fauci was on one of those ‘fake’ news programs last week stating counter to your claim. And on June 5 in Health & Science… Dr. Fauci said “Americans who don’t wear masks may ‘propagate the further spread of the infection.’”
Note: Condoms are sold by the billions. Condoms may reduce the chance of pregnancy and disease. But ask me how reliable they were for me in 1976! Perhaps I should have worn a mask instead or also.
Additionally, I’m not taking cholesterol meds to prevent a heart attack. My uncle wears a belt And suspenders. I have airbags, seatbelts and brakes — also prayer when warranted.
Upon the massive numbers of COVID-19 infections just last Friday, 45,755 new cases, (well, you fill in the blanks).
