Letter to the editor: Braden Angel brings needed change to DA’s office

My name is Steven O’Connor, I am an attorney practicing in Frisco, at Carlson, Edwards, and O’Connor. I have spent my legal career working in the fifth judicial district, and have had numerous opportunities to work with the current District Attorney’s administration, as well as with Braden Angel. I identify the candidates as such — Heidi McCollum, Mr. Angel’s opponent, represents more of what we already have from the District Attorney’s office. We have watched for eight years as the district’s most promising (and compassionate, and reasonable) new hires have come and gone like June snow. More importantly, the office’s policies under the current administration simply do not accomplish justice. Many citizens of the county have been overcharged and misunderstood by the current administration. Mr. Angel represents the change we need. He is a leader and he understands that justice and punishment are related but different concepts. A district attorney should want to improve a community, not sentence it. Mr. Angel is future our district deserves, and I encourage you to vote for him in this primary race, as have at least twenty other local attorneys. We are in a unique position to evaluate these candidates, because we know them and how they will manage the office. The massive support for Mr. Angel should tell you what you need to know — he’s the one for the job.