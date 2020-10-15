Letter to the editor: Bruce Butler brings needed experience to commissioner role
Frisco
I encourage all Summit County voters to cast their vote in this important election. I strongly support Bruce Butler for County Commissioner. While I was Mayor of Frisco I collaborated with Bruce on many countywide and statewide issues. He always presented a fresh and intellectual perspective, capable of thinking out of the box to find solutions. He understands the need for our local leaders to work together and respect the needs of all the citizens of this great and unique county. Experience in such a position is of upmost importance as we recover from an unprecedented disruption in our lives and economy. Bruce has shown in the past he is capable of bringing people together to create positive results. He is sincere, honest, and I sincerely appreciate his desire to help lead Summit County in the future.
