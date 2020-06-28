Letter to the editor: Closed off Frisco Main Street is a retail wasteland

The closure of Main Street’s 3 core commercial blocks has created a retail wasteland and is a form of extreme financial discrimination. The central area where retailers pay historically higher rents has been closed to parking and to thru traffic. Retail sales have tumbled just to allow a handful of restaurants to have a handful of extra tables in an unattractive asphalt parking lot setting. A street where at this peaking tourist season should be vibrating with business is rendered useless and is often described as “UGLY”, and “DEPRESSING” . Merchants outside of he core area and who pay less square foot rent seem to be doing ok because they have parking and thru traffic. Merchants in the affected area who pay higher rent are not doing ok. Lately a Town-Council member or two have been out getting the bad news from the local retail community. Their standard reply is “there is a plan B”. let’s hope so as plan A is DOA. Before it is too late to save this important retail season the Town needs to pull the plug and let the pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow. This street closure has turned the “Main Street of the Rockies” into the “Wasteland of the Rockies”, Close Main Street on Saturday and Sunday if you want BUT MONDAY TO FRIDAY IS WHAT PAYS THE RENT and people are having a hard time paying the rent.