Letter to the editor: County needs to do better with updating virus numbers

For those of you who know me, I am a numbers guy. I have been tracking all the COVID data closely. Unfortunately the Summit County Commissioners have stopped updating their graphs on the website. The only way to now track local numbers are to make copies of the web page and do the math separately. The Commissioners stopped showing publicly the ongoing data and graphs on June 16th. Why? I believe the people of Summit County are smart enough to know the data. In fact, without sharing the truth it is hard to make independent conclusions.

Please update the website and keep it current.