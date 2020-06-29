Letter to the editor: Don’t let outside influences override the power of the voter

Commentary has gotten a little crazy in several primary election races. Have you noticed? Primaries can be exciting and can help with selecting the best candidates for our November vote. But they do not work well when political party powers-that-be put their thumbs on the scale.

We see that happening now in Colorado’s race for U.S. Senate. For whatever reason, the Washington D.C. movers and shakers decided Hickenlooper should be the Democratic candidate though Romanoff has tremendous support among Democrats. The puppet masters are pulling a lot of strings on the state and national level to get the June 30 outcome they want in that race.

And there is similar controversy in our state Senate District 8 race. People who live on the Front Range are trying to determine the outcome in the Democratic Primary between progressive Arn Menconi and establishment candidate Karl Hanlon – perhaps in the Republican Primary, too! Political party power brokers do their candidates and their party a disservice when they do not just sit back and allow the voters to have their say. Democratic Party rules prohibit endorsing one Democrat over another in a primary election. But the power brokers do what they want.

YOU are the voter. Exercise your right and responsibility to vote in the June 30 primary election and work to get your candidate elected!