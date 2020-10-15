Letter to the editor: I take offense to Rankin’s attack on my integrity
Breckenridge
Comments by Senator Rankin, in a recent Summit Daily News public virtual candidate forum, warrant my response.
Sen. Rankin said my primary campaign had “complete distortions” and was a distorted campaign. I have run for office to be a voice and always stand by facts.
I take great offense to Rankin’s attack on my integrity.
Rankin “defended” himself that the vote for full-day kindergarten was unanimous. I have never said otherwise.
Among the facts I offered was that “while Sen. Rankin voted for all-day kindergarten, he was the only Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee who voted to fund it”. I objected to funding new programs when Colorado started this fiscal year (before the pandemic) nearly $2 billion in the hole.
My family takes pride in being positive contributors to our communities and our nation. We will continue to be.
I will also, always, defend my character.
