Letter to the editor: I take offense to Rankin’s attack on my integrity

Comments by Senator Rankin, in a recent Summit Daily News public virtual candidate forum, warrant my response.

Sen. Rankin said my primary campaign had “complete distortions” and was a distorted campaign. I have run for office to be a voice and always stand by facts.

I take great offense to Rankin’s attack on my integrity.

Rankin “defended” himself that the vote for full-day kindergarten was unanimous. I have never said otherwise.

Among the facts I offered was that “while Sen. Rankin voted for all-day kindergarten, he was the only Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee who voted to fund it”. I objected to funding new programs when Colorado started this fiscal year (before the pandemic) nearly $2 billion in the hole.

My family takes pride in being positive contributors to our communities and our nation. We will continue to be.

I will also, always, defend my character.