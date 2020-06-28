Letter to the editor: If buses are upping capacity, the rest of the county should
Summit Stage driver
If the county feels it is safe to up the Stage ridership to 50%, then every other aspect of our tourist driven economy should also be increased to those levels. Is it just ok to subject those that serve the tourists to higher risks while protecting those that are served? We are all supposedly in this together. Where is the equality?
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User