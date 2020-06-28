Letter to the editor: If buses are upping capacity, the rest of the county should | SummitDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Letter to the editor: If buses are upping capacity, the rest of the county should

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

Terry Moore
Summit Stage driver

If the county feels it is safe to up the Stage ridership to 50%, then every other aspect of our tourist driven economy should also be increased to those levels. Is it just ok to subject those that serve the tourists to higher risks while protecting those that are served? We are all supposedly in this together. Where is the equality?

Support Local Journalism

As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.

Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.

Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor
See more