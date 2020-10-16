Letter to the editor: I’m disappointed in sheriff’s comments on district’s press release

Woof. I could not be more disappointed with the lack of support for racial justice, equity and inclusion from Summit County residents, specifically seen in the commentary from Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons. FitzSimons seemed determined to incite fear in Summit County residents, especially those with students in school. He stated a press release from the district was prejudicial. Prejudicial to whom? There was no prejudice or mention of any political party (as FitzSimons was firm to bring in politics in his column in the Summit Daily). I urge you to read the press release and see for yourself (it’s on their website). The Summit School District understands human rights and racial justice are not political. I ask community members who get defensive when hearing about Back Lives Matter, racial justice and equity — how and why are you so opposed to working for a just and equitable community? Why wouldn’t we want to ensure that our scholars are getting not only and equal opportunity for education, but equitable education? News flash folks if you are non-white and/or a English-language learner in the school system (many systems for that matter) there isn’t equal and equitable access to education. This results in students being left behind, furthering education, wealth and race disparities. The district is committing to ensure that not only white middle/upper class families and scholars have all the resources they need to succeed, as do our Black, brown, indigenous, English-language learners and first-generation scholars have those same resources and access. I am grateful to the dedication to equity and inclusion from the school board and specifically to Dr. Marion Smith Jr. for being such an amazing and dedicated human and teacher to the education system and to the scholars of Summit County.

Education must be inclusive and representative of all identities, including color, language, culture, ability or disability, gender identity and sexual orientation.