Letter to the editor: I’m excited to support Tamara Pogue for District 2

I’m thrilled to voice my support for Tamara Pogue for District 2 Summit County commissioner!

As a 23 year resident of Summit County and small business owner, the pandemic has created unprecedented challenges and uncertainty for our friends, employees, small businesses and nonprofits. Tamara has shown an amazing ability to work through difficult issues and get results which directly support all of us. Her proven leadership is absolutely essential to see us through these challenging times.

Throughout my work with Tamara I have seen her skill, passion and commitment in helping to bring more affordable health insurance to the county as the CEO of Peak Health Alliance. She helped increase mental health awareness services in her work with Building Hope Summit County. Additionally Tamara helped increase affordable housing and create solutions where intractable problems present themselves. Tamara’s professionalism, leadership and commitment to our community shine through in her accomplishments. To learn more about her leadership experience, visit her website.

Taking care of and improving our environment is essential for our local economy. The county faces potential budget shortfalls which will affect all of the essential services the county provides for us and our environment. This includes our progress on fighting wildfires, recycling, Solarize Summit, sustainable buildings and various other sustainability initiatives. Our environment is our most valuable asset. We have a long way to go to protect it and regenerate it for ourselves and future generations. Tamara’s commitment to it and High Country Conservation Center will help bolster our economy and create a better future for all of us.

I’m proud to support Tamara and would ask that you the same so that we come out stronger than ever.