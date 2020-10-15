Letter to the editor: Join with me and vote for Josh Blanchard in county District 3

Join me in voting for Josh Blanchard as Summit County Commissioner representing District 3.

Blanchard brings broad perspective to the role as County Commissioner. Throughout his 18 years in Summit County, Blanchard has found time to serve on numerous boards and task forces. Through this voluntary service to our community, he has built strong understanding of diverse issues while making informed decisions about child care, the arts, immigrants, working families, waste diversion, land-use, planning and development.

Blanchard is a mentor to our local students. In addition to his (more than) full-time position leading Lake Dillon Theatre Company, Blanchard works as an adjunct instructor teaching communication and theatre skills to Colorado Mountain College students and has regularly directed Summit High School student plays and performances. He has also advised Summit High School Students as a speech and debate coach.

Blanchard listens and is thoughtful in his decision-making. Not a single issue has missed his careful attention. But not only does Blanchard have a thoughtful response and suggestion to address a current issue facing our community, he considers consequences and opportunities in each decision. He recognizes the significance of decisions for the short- and long-term future.

Blanchard demonstrates life/work balance. He wakes well before 6 a.m. to be sure to squeeze in a daily run before the distractions of the day set in.

Blanchard recognizes the challenges ahead and is ready to focus on economic recovery, attainable housing, climate change, equity and inclusion, as well as public health and safety. Josh is poised to tackle these issues while balancing various perspectives and carefully advocating for fiscal responsibility.

Summit County residents vote for Commissioners representing all three Summit County districts and I encourage you to vote for Blanchard in his candidacy for Summit County Commissioner.