Letter to the editor: Josh Blanchard has the skills a county commissioner needs

We would like to ask for your vote for Josh Blanchard for county commissioner. We have known Josh since he first came to Summit County. He helped with a fundraising event at what is now Warren Station. Josh was friendly, helpful, interested in our group and great at organizing the many details of that event. We have seen Josh apply these management skills to the growth of the Lake Dillon Theatre from its early days to its present position as an outstanding arts and cultural center for the region. This transition represented an enormous challenge which Josh and his team met and conquered. As volunteers and donors we had the opportunity to work with Josh as the new facility came together. His financial and management skills are excellent and were called upon frequently during the process. These same skills would make him a strong commissioner.

Community involvement and diversity for all segments of Summit County have been hallmarks of his tenure. Programming at the theater has involved a broad spectrum of the community with an emphasis on youth and education. He and his partner Chris have worked closely with the high school drama club. From the perspective of community involvement, he has continually brought intelligent theater to the county that focuses on major social issues along with talkbacks and organized group discussions. In these programs he has shown a willingness to listen and lead.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to myriad problems. Here in Summit County the financial impact has been especially daunting. Facing shortfalls and job losses, the Summit Board of County Commissioners will need to think creatively as they face hard decisions on service delivery. Josh has shown the ability to identify problems and offer creative solutions. We believe Josh is the best candidate to meet these upcoming challenges.